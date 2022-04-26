construction

Expect total closures while we hit final 2 years of 7-year reconstruction project at I-610, US-59

The closure is expected last the duration of the project until 2024.
By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Don't get stuck in traffic this weekend! Expect total closures starting Friday as we go into the final two years of a seven-year interchange reconstruction project at I-610 West Loop and US-59 Southwest Freeway.

At 9 p.m. on Friday, TxDOT will close the southbound lanes on the connector ramp from the Southwest Freeway to the West Loop - basically driving south from Downtown Houston to Bellaire - until further notice.

Detour: Exit Fountain View and U-turn at Fountain View; Continue to the first available entrance ramp to the northbound main lanes; Continue on the IH-69 northbound main lanes to access the connector ramp to the IH-610 southbound main lanes.

The closure is expected to last the duration of the project until 2024. The closure is necessary for the reconstruction of the ramp in addition to the completion of the northbound main lanes of I-610 over US-59.

The southbound Chimney Rock exit will also close on Friday, but only for about two months.

