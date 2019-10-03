Grandma punched, dragged while trying to fight back against carjackers: HCSO

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a woman was allegedly targeted during a carjacking at a gas station in northwest Houston.

Deputies responded to reports of a carjacking at a Chevron gas station on Pinemont around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Surveillance video from the incident shows two men walking up to the woman and demanding her belongings.

Officials told ABC13 the woman refused to give up her car keys, so the suspects tripped, punched and dragged her through the parking lot.

Fortunately, the woman was not seriously hurt, and deputies found the woman's car less than a mile away Thursday morning.

Officials say they're still searching for the people responsible for the carjacking.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman injuredcarjacking
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 teens arrested after leading deputies on high-speed chase: HCSO
Houston's mayoral candidates faced off in first debate
Protesters outraged over Dallas police officer's sentencing
Post-debate analysis on Houston's mayoral candidates
Houston's first live mayoral debate as it happened Wednesday.
$95k per year internship not a typical one, Houston mayor says
Houston City Hall sends off Astros into postseason
Show More
Moose gets stuck in swimming pool in New Hampshire
13-year-old thrown 40 feet in hit-and-run in north Harris Co.
Former Dallas officer gets 10 years for killing neighbor
Crowds protest sentence of officer convicted of killing neighbor
Former cop embraced by victim's brother after murder sentence
More TOP STORIES News