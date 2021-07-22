Trae tha Truth's 'Howdy Homemade Ice Cream' opens in Katy, employing adults with special needs

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream is located at 20920 Katy Freeway near Westgreen.
The store franchise is owned and run by Houston rapper, activist and philanthropist Trae tha Truth and his business partner Roderick Batson.
The business gives jobs to young adults with special needs, offering them an opportunity to work and be supported.
The store posted photos of their staff, saying they're ready for the grand opening.
Howdy Homemade opens at noon Thursday and closes at 9 p.m.
The store opening is the kickoff event of Trae's annual "TraeDay Weekend." This year's lineup includes other events like a scholarship giveaway, a Welcome to Houston concert, a Habitat for Humanity project and more!
"We hope to change the way the world looks at everyone," Trae wrote on Instagram when he announced the business opening. "The mission is to inspire and bless others with our blessings."
Trae has been open about raising a son with special needs, D'Neeko.
He explained in a podcast that D'Neeko, who will soon turn 18, was born with a cleft palate and a chromosome 13 abnormality, requiring multiple surgeries and procedures.
Trae said that he and his son's mother found out when the child was born.
"Instantly my natural reaction was just to hold him close and just protect him," Trae said.
Last week, Trae and his team delivered 2,000 pints of ice cream from Howdy Homemade to prisoners at Harris County Jail.
