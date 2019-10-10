Trae Tha Truth helps grandma attacked by carjackers

The rapper is hosting a fundraiser for Sheila Henry to help her get back on her feet. It will be held at Taste Bar + Kitchen on Bagby Street in Midtown from 5 to 9 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will go directly to Henry.
Surveillance video from a Chevron gas station showed the violent carjacking and quickly went viral. A 15- and 16-year-old have both been charged with robbery after they allegedly tripped and punched Henry and stole her car.
WATCH: Grandmother fights back against carjackers
Fortunately, the grandmother was not seriously injured in the incident.
"Words can't express how I feel," said Henry. "Words truly can't express how I feel. I'm just grateful. I mean, I didn't expect nothing out of this, and I especially didn't expect nobody to help me."
Trae Tha Truth met with Henry days after the incident as a show of support. He gifted Henry a $5,000 donation at Thursday's fundraiser.
"This is Mrs. Sheila Henry, a hard working black grandmother that didn't deserve that... I had to pull up on her to let her know that real ones across the world ain't accepting that and we stand with her," Trae said in an Instagram post.
If you're interested in helping Henry, a GoFundMe account has been set up for donations.
