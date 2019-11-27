TPC plant explosion: Blast at Port Neches refinery plant shatters windows, knocks down ceilings at nearby homes | VIDEO

The TPC plant exploded around 1 a.m. off Highway 366 near Merriman, about 95 miles east of Houston.
As an evacuation order was underway, nearby residents and drivers captured horrifying images of the explosion and damage it left behind.
Reports suggest windows were blown out in homes up to 10 miles away from the plant, and smoke could be seen as far away as the Louisiana state line.
Watch: Video shows damage inside homes from plant explosion
"The shockwave felt like my house got hit by a wrecking ball," @InventTrey posted on Twitter.
"the shockwave felt like my house got hit by a wrecking ball. hope everyone is okay but it doesn't look good"
In one video taken by a nearby driver, the explosion looks like a pulsating mass of light before flames can be seen spewing from the plant.
Others captured frightening images of damage.

"Port Neches plant blew up and messed up a most of our house. The blast of the explosion shattered all the windows too. We are safe."
"TPC 1, my house 0," @MikeTobiasPhoto posted to Twitter with pictures of a collapsed ceiling.
"TPC 1, my house 0."
