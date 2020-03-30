MD Anderson getting 3D-printed masks made by Toyota

PLANO, Texas (KTRK) -- With cries of more protective equipment growing louder by the day, companies in the U.S. are doing what they can to support medical workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.Automaker Toyota, for example, is sending batches of protective face shields to hospitals in the country, including MD Anderson in Houston.The car company is going to utilize several of its North American facilities to fabricate face shields while also collaborating with medical device companies to help speed up the manufacturing of ventilators, respirators and other life-saving devices."Toyota's core value has always been to contribute to society in meaningful ways beyond providing mobility for our customers," said Ted Ogawa, incoming CEO, TMNA. "With our plants idled and our dealers focused on servicing customers, we are eager to contribute our expertise and know-how in order to help quickly bring to market the medical supplies and equipment needed to combat the COVID crisis. Our message to the medical equipment community is we are here to help, please utilize our expertise."The face shields are 3-D printed and will begin being mass-produced in mass early next week.Toyota says the first distribution will be delivered to MD Anderson, among other hospitals in Dallas, Indiana, Kentucky and Michigan.The manufacturer is also working on producing COVID-19 masks, but are seeking partners to produce filters.The equipment also accompanied a $500,000 donation the company made to the United Way's relief efforts during the pandemic.