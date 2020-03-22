Health & Fitness

Texas inmates to start making face masks for first responders

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- State Senator John Whitmire of Houston says Texas prison inmates are going to begin making fabric masks to help the need during the coronavirus crises.

Whitemire says the masks will be primarily for hospital personnel, police and other first responders.

RELATED: 'Conservation measures' in place as hospitals seek to stretch essential protection supply

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is also exploring what other Personal Proection Equipment (PPE) it can manufacture on a fast turnaround.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessinmatestexas newstexasprison
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston-area COVID-19 cases rise to 148
25-year-old Katy man shares what its like to have COVID-19
Need for nurses leads Gov. Greg Abbott to waive regulations
Vice President Mike Pence and wife test negative for COVID-19
Kroger giving one-time bonuses to employees during pandemic
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site prepares to screen all others
Sheldon ISD teachers connect with students through car parade
Show More
Dave Ward talks about social distancing amid pandemic
Kenny Rogers remembered through the years in Houston
Showers and storms are moving across SE Texas, warm up tomorrow
4-year-old boy found dead in Sugar Land home
Rihanna donates $5M to coronavirus relief efforts
More TOP STORIES News