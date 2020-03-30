Society

H-E-B donating $3 million to Texas non-profits during coronavirus outbreak

Texas' favorite grocery chain is giving a helping hand to struggling communities in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak.

H-E-B announced it will be donating $3 million to support non-profit organizations as they battle the spread of the virus.

According to a statement, H-E-B said its partnership will help provide for seniors, children and low-income families.

"During these trying times, H-E-B is here for Texas," said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. "Now, more than ever, H-E-B is keeping with our Spirit of Giving and Helping Here philosophies to do everything we can to support our fellow Texans."

Out of the contribution, $1.2 million will be used to support 18 food banks throughout the state and will provide more than six million meals. H-E-B added that they will also be delivering 15 truckloads of food and households supplies to various food banks.

For more information on H-E-B's commitment view the full release on their website.

SEE ALSO:

H-E-B installs sneeze guards to help keep employees healthy

H-E-B sees huge surge in job applications amid pandemic

Arnold Schwarzenegger praises H-E-B in tweet for work during coronavirus pandemic

Little girl writes poem thanking H-E-B workers for hard work during COVID-19 outbreak
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustontexas newscoronaviruscoronavirus texasgrocery storecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas quarantine order includes travelers from 10 states
2 METRO workers test positive for COVID-19
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
Popular Houston restaurants selling grocery items
Closed Houston hospital could become spot for COVID-19 care
Deshaun Watson donates meals to 400 Ben Taub Hospital workers
Tokyo Olympics: New dates announced for 2021
Show More
ABC13's Morning News
Dave Ward asks for prayers for wife with double pneumonia
Warming up ahead of front
New York City to fine social distancing violations
Little girl writes poem thanking H-E-B workers for hard work
More TOP STORIES News