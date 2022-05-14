Hip-hop's lyrical genius Kendrick Lamar takes big step to Houston on new tour

HOUSTON, Texas -- Known for spitting frenetic lyrics at an oft-blinding pace, Kendrick Lamar has reached global fame for his West Coast hip-hop/progressive rap/jazz-imbued tunes and clever musings (who else references a bottle of Claritin in a rap song?).Now, Houstonians can step out with the witty emcee when he hits Toyota Center on Friday, July 22 for his new Big Steppers Tour. The nationwide trek supports his new album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. He'll also make Texas stops at Austin's new Moody Center on Thursday, July 21, and Dallas' American Center on Saturday, July 23.Lamar will be supported by Baby Keem on all dates and Tanna Leone on select dates.