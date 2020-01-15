Weather

Surveillance video shows tornado flipping cars in South Carolina high school parking lot

LORIS, South Carolina -- Surveillance video from a high school in South Carolina shows the moments when a tornado swept through flipping the cars in the parking lot.

The EF-1 tornado with 90 mph winds swept across Loris High School on Monday, January 13, according to the National Weather Service.

Video from a security camera at the school shows the twister lifting up and turning over several cars in the parking lot while flinging minor debris.



The National Weather Service said the tornado developed near the school's football field and flipped over a trailer before advancing to the parking lot and onward for approximately one mile. The metal roof of a nearby barn was torn off but most of the damage was to trees in the area, the weather service said.

No injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersouth carolinahigh schoolcartornadostorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News