Surveillance video shows tornado flipping cars in South Carolina high school parking lot

The EF-1 tornado with 90 mph winds swept across Loris High School on Monday, January 13, according to the National Weather Service.
Video from a security camera at the school shows the twister lifting up and turning over several cars in the parking lot while flinging minor debris.
- RELATED: VIDEO: Students run to safety as strong wind blows roof off school gym in North Carolina; 3 injured
The National Weather Service said the tornado developed near the school's football field and flipped over a trailer before advancing to the parking lot and onward for approximately one mile. The metal roof of a nearby barn was torn off but most of the damage was to trees in the area, the weather service said.
No injuries were reported.