Call Torchy's 'Hangover Hotline' for a chance to win free tacos for a year

Torchy's Tacos wants to help you ring in 2021 by "torching" 2020.
Starting today, Torchy's is launching a Hangover Hotline, offering tailored hangover cures to callers.
Whether you’re fighting a figurative 2020 hangover, or a literal NYE one, we have the hangover cure to start 2021 off right ☎️ Call 1-833-L8R-2020 TODAY for your Damn Good hangover cure & a chance to win FREE Tacos for a Year. Giveaway ends at 11:59pm CT→ https://t.co/T6C6Og8Q5x pic.twitter.com/4cPVJvdTLa— Torchy's Tacos (@torchystacos) January 1, 2021
The Austin-based taco chain is entering 10 lucky callers who call 833-L8R-2020 on Friday in a drawing to win free tacos for a year with a $500 Taco Money Gift Card.
"From selecting option one if they're feeling a little "trashy" ( la Torchy's famous Trailer Park Taco made "trashy" with Green Chile Queso), to choosing option five if they're going through absolute hell, there's advice for all stages," Torchy's detailed in a release.
As part of the promotion, Torchy's is also offering free delivery all weekend on orders placed at torchys.com.
The hotline will be available from Jan 1 - Jan 3.
