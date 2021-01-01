Food & Drink

Call Torchy's 'Hangover Hotline' for a chance to win free tacos for a year

Feeling...less than great this New Year's Day? Maybe had a little too much to drink?

Torchy's Tacos wants to help you ring in 2021 by "torching" 2020.

Starting today, Torchy's is launching a Hangover Hotline, offering tailored hangover cures to callers.



The Austin-based taco chain is entering 10 lucky callers who call 833-L8R-2020 on Friday in a drawing to win free tacos for a year with a $500 Taco Money Gift Card.

"From selecting option one if they're feeling a little "trashy" ( la Torchy's famous Trailer Park Taco made "trashy" with Green Chile Queso), to choosing option five if they're going through absolute hell, there's advice for all stages," Torchy's detailed in a release.

As part of the promotion, Torchy's is also offering free delivery all weekend on orders placed at torchys.com.

The hotline will be available from Jan 1 - Jan 3.

