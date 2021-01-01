Call Torchy's 'Hangover Hotline' for a chance to win free tacos for a year

Whether you’re fighting a figurative 2020 hangover, or a literal NYE one, we have the hangover cure to start 2021 off right ☎️ Call 1-833-L8R-2020 TODAY for your Damn Good hangover cure & a chance to win FREE Tacos for a Year. Giveaway ends at 11:59pm CT→ https://t.co/T6C6Og8Q5x pic.twitter.com/4cPVJvdTLa