Topless woman arrested after crashing into semi-truck in Dallas police chase

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- A chase in north Texas ended with a topless woman crashing into a semi-truck.

It happened Wednesday along I-35 in Dallas.

Police were chasing the suspect when she lost control and spun off of the freeway onto the shoulder, striking a semi-truck in the process.

The entire crash was caught on video. The woman was not wearing a shirt as she was arrested.

The suspect has not been identified and so far, there is no word on why police were chasing her in the first place.

Watch the video above to see the moment the woman struck the semi and was arrested.
