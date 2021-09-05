neighborhood

This Houston community scores spot among top family-friendly suburbs in U.S.

By John Egan
Fun things to do in Tomball

Tomball is on the map as a great place to live.

Realtor.com has put Tomball toward the top of its new list of the best family-friendly suburbs in the U.S. Tomball lands at No. 5 in the Realtor.com ranking.

In light of the lifestyle changes brought about with the COVID-19 pandemic, Realtor.com decided to crunch the data to come up with a list of the top 11 family-friendly suburbs where parents would actually want to live. Realtor.com looked at the country's 11 largest cities, then picked suburbs in each metro area with a population of at least 10,000.

Among the factors Realtor.com considered are percentage of children living in each suburb, local school rankings, the number of family-friendly businesses (like day care centers), commute times, and the presence of restaurants, bars, and activities.

Denville, New York, a suburb of New York City, tops the list.

Realtor.com describes the fifth-ranked Houston suburb of Tomball as "a prime spot for families, with a small-town feel but big-city perks." Its population sits close to 12,300.

The website notes the numerous eateries and festivals you can enjoy at Old Town Tomball on Main Street, along with the suburb's hike-and-bike trails and railroad depot museum.

For more on this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.
