Tomball school blends faith, education and soccer

By
TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- The Crossbar Academy in Tomball combines soccer, education and faith, making it a unique laboratory for young athletes.

They are a private accredited school that is open to anyone. Fundraising has allowed them to keep costs down.

The school currently serves students third grade and up. Their goal is to enhance student athletes with a faith-based methodology.

"We have a blended approach," Executive director, Brandon Langer said. "We have an online type of course, but we have teachers in the classroom. And then we do training during the day, so you are done by 3:30 p.m."

The concept was born on the sidelines during busy soccer weekends that soccer moms and dads know all too well. It became Langer's mission.

"We were thinking, 'There has got to be a better way to do this.' We put our heads together, and saw how people are doing this around the world. So, we decided to start Crossbar," Langer said.

Darren Amoo is in charge of the soccer, and felt with his background, it was a perfect fit. "I went to a faith-based school and played soccer, and connecting that back to my faith was everything for me," Amoo said. "To get involved in something like this, I could not turn this down."

Crossbar is going to continue to grow, but stay close to their core values. "Helping players become better humans," Langer said. "Which makes them better at soccer, and better at academics."

