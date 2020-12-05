missing woman

Realtor who went missing in Houston found unconscious in car in Louisiana

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 59-year-old realtor who went missing from Houston on Dec. 3 has been found unconscious inside of her car in Louisiana, family members say.

Violet Marie Mackrizz has since been transported to St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles, Louisiana, according to her brother Juan Mackrizz.

Mackrizz was reported missing on Dec. 3 after deputies say she was last seen leaving her home in the 17000 block of Stamford Oaks Drive in the Park at Glen Arbor subdivision in northwest Harris County.

Juan said his sister left for work on Thursday, but did not tell her live-in boyfriend about her appointments for the day.

Mackrizz is a realtor with Coldwell Banker's Bellaire office, according to a profile on har.com. Juan said his sister started her career as a realtor in January after retiring from the Texas Department of Education.

