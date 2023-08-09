Tomball is the first place in southeast Texas to go to this extreme. Other Houston-area cities are under voluntary restrictions. Here is what this means.

Tomball is first SE Texas city to enact mandatory water restrictions due to drought

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Tomball enacted mandatory water restrictions, becoming the first city in southeast Texas to go to this extreme.

Other cities are under voluntary restrictions.

Under Tomball's rules, homes with odd-numbered addresses should water on Wednesdays. For those with even-numbered addresses, they can water on Thursdays.

Washing your car and filling a swimming pool is prohibited between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Katy, Deer Park, Fulshear, La Porte, and Rosenberg have all asked people to cut back with voluntary water restrictions. Those residents are being asked to reduce their water usage and pull back on how often they water their plants outside.

