Tomball native killed in Oklahoma City was beaten, strangled and hung from a tree, records show

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KTRK) -- A Tomball native was beaten, strangled and hung from a tree in Oklahoma City, according to court records.

The family of Jeff Skirvanek, 51, said he moved to Oklahoma City for work about two years ago. Last Friday, he was murdered there.

"Every day, it's been more details. It's just shocking. Each one more than the other," Shareina Garner, Skirvanek's ex-wife, said.

According to court records, police arrested Sierra McCoy-Griffen, 18, Jeff Skirvanek's ex-girlfriend, and her boyfriend, James Guillory, 20. The couple is charged with murder in the case.

Guillory reportedly confessed to choking Jeff Skirvanek on the morning of Aug. 26, according to records. He then allegedly tied a leash around Jeff Skirvanek's neck and hung him. McCoy-Griffen allegedly witnessed it. Police then found handwritten notes detailing the murder plot against Skirvanek.

"It's shocking," Cody Skirvanek, Jeff Skirvanek's son, said. "I'm surprised he was involved with people capable of that."

The murder happened at a homeless encampment.

"I think the mental and substance issues kept him from going down the right path," Garner said.

Garner and Jeff Skirvanek were married for about 10 years and had three sons, including Cody. She described him as thoughtful and fun-loving.

Jeff Skirvanek grew up in Tomball, Garner said, and lived in Magnolia until he moved for work. His son said his father was planning to move back and still owned property in Plantersville. Now, Cody Skirvanek wants justice for his father.

"He had the opportunity to change his life, and they stripped that from him. I hope they get the punishment they deserve," he said.

