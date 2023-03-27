Steven Cozzi missing: Florida plastic surgeon charged with murder after lawyer not seen for days

Steven Cozzi, a lawyer in Largo, FL, has been missing for days. Dr. Tomasz Kosowski has now been charged with murder in the case.

Steven Cozzi, Largo, Florida attorney, has been missing since Tuesday, police say

LARGO, Fla. -- In Florida, a plastic surgeon was arrested in connection with the disappearance of an attorney.

Largo, Florida police said the lawyer, Steven Cozzi, went missing last week under "suspicious circumstances," WFTS reported.

They are still searching for his body.

Meanwhile, the doctor is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Largo police said Cozzi suddenly went missing Tuesday.

He had left his office, leaving behind his wallet, car keys, cell phone, and even his car, but was never seen exiting the building.

After investigating, police said there was a strong chemical smell in the office's men's bathroom, and forensics discovered a significant amount of blood.

Police were looking for a suspicious person and vehicle seen at the office building the same time as Cozzi.

A search warrant was then issued for Tomasz Roman Kosowski's home in Tarpon Springs, Florida.

RELATED: These are the deaths and investigations connected to the Murdaugh family

Officers pulled him over on Saturday.

He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail and charged with first-degree murder.

"I was floored. I know Dr. Tom on a casual basis. I met him a couple times, chatted with him, socialized with him. I'm just floored," said a neighbor in Tarpon Springs who did not want to be identified. "I used to be a homicide investigator. I can't imagine what motive he would have to hurt anyone."

According to the Florida Department of Health, Kosowski was a medical doctor.

Court records indicate he filed a lawsuit against several defendants.

The defendants in that case are being represented by the law firm Cozzi was working at.

"My heart goes out to the family. I can't imagine the grief that they're going through, and it's just got to be a terrible time for them," the neighbor said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Largo police.