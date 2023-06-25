Former Pearland Mayor Tom Reid dies at 97, city officials say

Former Pearland, Texas Mayor Tom Reid, who served for 44 years, died at 97 years old on Saturday, June 24, city officials say.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Former Pearland Mayor Tom Reid died at 97 years old on Saturday, according to city officials.

Reid served the community for 44 years after starting his political career as a council member in 1973.

ABC13 spoke with Reid in 2019, saying he moved to Pearland looking for a home closer to the Johnson Space Center, where he worked as a contractor assigned to the Lunar Landing Project.

Reid said he was working in the control center when the United States landed on the moon. He was also in the Navy during World War II, serving in the Pacific Theatre.

In 2019, he announced he would retire as mayor at the age of 95. He has served more than 30 years as a member of the Pearland City Council, but most of the time as its mayor.

The city said Reid's funeral arrangements are pending.