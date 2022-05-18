food

Toddler orders 31 McDonald's cheeseburgers through DoorDash on mom's unlocked phone

His mother says she'll never leave her phone unlocked again.
EMBED <>More Videos

2-year-old orders 31 McDonald's cheeseburgers on mom's DoorDash app

KINGSVILLE, Texas -- A 2-year-old in Texas has quite an appetite!

The toddler, named Barrett, managed to order 31 McDonald's cheeseburgers through his mother's DoorDash account.

"So I was working, I was using my phone, and sometimes whenever I'm on my computer and my phone he'll come grab the phone out of my hand. And he did," Barrett's mother Kelsey Golden said. "And he usually likes to take pictures of himself and so he was doing that. I thought I locked the phone. But apparently, I didn't."

Kelsey didn't know until she received a notification from the delivery service explaining why her order was taking so long.

She said 'OK,' thinking it was a mistake.

"Then I heard a door knock and I came out and it turns out they were at our house and (the delivery driver) was like, 'You order 31 burgers?' It's like, 'oh wow, no, I didn't order these.' But I did. My son did," Kelsey said.

Kelsey says she'll never leave her phone unlocked again.

By the way, the little boy is generous, too.

He left the driver a $16 tip on the app.

The order's total came to $91.70.

And after all that, Barrett ended up only eating half of one burger.

Kelsey says she gave away some of the others to neighbors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchildrenfoodmcdonaldsu.s. & worldappdelivery service
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
Buffalo shooting leaves neighborhood without a grocery store
Clean eating never tasted so good!
Rising Houston culinary star competes on Top Chef!
Baby formula distribution event held in Third Ward to help families
TOP STORIES
Texas has 10 days to fix Harvey plan that gave Houston $0, feds say
Man shot 2 women before killing himself in Galena Park, deputies say
Corvette owner opens fire on theft suspect who later dies, HPD says
Pattern change brings more rain chances to the forecast
Harris County sees increase in opioid overdoses
I-10 East Freeway WB at Wayside reopens after load hits bridge
7 ways climate change is already affecting Texans
Show More
Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd's murder
Man with 2 felonies gets $2 bond after indictment delay, records show
3 Houston-area stores targeted by same jewelry heist, owners say
Pentagon now reports about 400 UFO encounters
Amber Heard finishes testifying in Johnny Depp defamation case
More TOP STORIES News