Toddler missing for 3 days in rural Kentucky is found safe

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. -- Kentucky State Police say 22-month-old Kenneth Neil Howard has been found safe, almost three days after disappearing from his rural Kentucky home.

State police said in a tweet the boy was found just before 2 p.m. Wednesday in Floyd County in the area of a stripe mine. He was taken by emergency medical services to be examined.

News outlets reported earlier that Magoffin County Emergency Management Director Robert Prater said the original search area was a half-mile radius from the home but widened to about 1 mile and included an old, overgrown mining operation.



Magoffin County Search and Rescue Chief Carter Conley said crews were using dogs, ATVs, helicopters and drones with thermal cameras to search the rugged terrain.

Kentucky State Police spokesman William Petry said earlier there was no evidence of foul play. The boy's father offered a $5,000 reward for the child's safe return.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
