Dog involved in attack on 3-year-old girl at restaurant is now in custody

By
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A dog at the center of an investigation after it bit a 3-year-old girl at a restaurant in Old Town Spring is now in custody and at the Montgomery County Animal Shelter.

Additionally, the Harris County Sheriff's Office told ABC13 they have not spoken to the dog's owner, but say evidence will be presented to the district attorney's office for potential charges.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators know who the woman is, but they have not been able to make direct contact with her.

SEE ALSO: Investigators still looking for handler of dog involved in attack on 3-year-old girl

The Waldroup family said they took their 3-year-old daughter, Ronin, to the Loose Caboose in Old Town Spring. As the little girl entered the restaurant a few steps ahead of her family in the line to order food, the Waldroup family said a dog wearing a service vest bit her face.

READ MORE: Authorities investigate dog wearing service vest that bit toddler at restaurant
EMBED More News Videos

The girl's family members want the dog's owner to take responsibility for what happened. ABC13's Mycah Hatfield shares their story in the video above. WARNING: Some of the images may be graphic.



In a new surveillance video obtained by ABC13 on Tuesday, the woman and the dog are seen walking down the sidewalk with the girl's father, James Waldroup, walking not far behind her. The video does not include audio, but body language indicates an exchange between the two.

"There was an accident," James recalled saying to the dog's handler. "[I said,] 'You cannot leave. My daughter is bleeding in a restroom and you're running down the road.'"
The woman then got in a car with a man and left.

The incident remains under investigation and no criminal charges have been filed against the owner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springdogschild injureddog attackdogsurveillancesurveillance cameraharris county sheriffs officeinvestigationservice animalsurveillance videoinvestigations
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Women impacted harder than men as unemployment rises, data shows
Biden unveils $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
HCSO investigating body found inside submerged vehicle in Baytown
'Do you need help?' Police say waitress saved abused boy
ABC13's Art Rascon shares his COVID-19 experience
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine trial underway in Houston
Here's how strong the cold wind will gust Friday
Show More
FBI Houston tracking down threats ahead of Inauguration Day
George Foreman comes out swinging against COVID-19
ABC13's 'Vaccine Rollout' special breaks down latest details
Assisted living facility in Katy scrambling to get 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Joanne Rogers, widow of iconic TV host Mister Rogers, dies at 92
More TOP STORIES News