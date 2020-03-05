Health & Fitness

Don't use Tito's vodka for hand sanitizer

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Austin based Tito's Handmade Vodka is warning customers that the spirit is not strong enough to be used for a hand sanitizer.

A Tito's customer posted a tweet, "I made some hand sanitizer out your vodka. The hand sanitizer doesn't taste bad either. Cheers to Tito's vodka. Keeping me germ-free and feeling good at the same time."

Tito's responded to the customer that wasn't a good idea.



Tito's said, "Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information."

