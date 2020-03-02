H-E-B limits amount of hand sanitizer customers can buy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking to stock up on hand sanitizer, you may want to check the purchase limit at some stores.
On Sunday afternoon, the Texas-based retailer put a notice at the top of its website that reads: "To be fair to all customers, we are placing a limit of four on many hand sanitizers, wipes and similar items."
ABC13 asked the grocery chain if the limit is related to coronavirus.
A spokesperson responded, saying:
"Product limits are typical at H-E-B to ensure our customers are able to find what they need. Limits are part of H-E-B being prepared and protecting product availability."
Walgreens said they currently have no limits on products at this time.
CVS said they have seen an increase in demand for the products, and are thinking about setting a limit as well.
