Tires stolen from flooded vehicles abandoned during Houston storm

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As many scrambled to get to higher ground when Thursday's storms quickly flooded the roads, someone decided to take advantage of drivers' misfortune on the east side.

One man had accidentally driven in high water and flooded his car, forcing him to leave it on Fleming Drive in the Songwood neighborhood.

When he returned Friday morning, he found that the tires on his black Chevrolet Malibu had been stolen and the car was put on blocks.



Another family found their pickup had been targeted as they slept.



Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted his disappointment about the crime.

"Never ceases to amaze me that even in the midst of a storm, you can still have folks assaulting one another and committing crimes," Gonzalez said.



Unfortunately, this is far from the first time people have taken advantage of each other during a storm.

During Hurricane Harvey, 320 people in Harris County were charged for Harvey-related crimes, including looting businesses and kidnapping a man while pretending to wave him down for help.

In Splendora, a man was sentenced to 75 years in prison for taking the personal information of flood victims who evacuated their homes during Harvey.

