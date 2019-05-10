Tires stolen from flooded vehicles abandoned during Houston storm

One man had accidentally driven in high water and flooded his car, forcing him to leave it on Fleming Drive in the Songwood neighborhood.
When he returned Friday morning, he found that the tires on his black Chevrolet Malibu had been stolen and the car was put on blocks.
Houston, I’m disappointed. A driver accidentally drove in high water & flooded out his ride. He returned this morning only to find his car on blocks. Crooks stole his wheels. Here’s your weather -> https://t.co/dUVtsoBLUC. #abc13 #hounews pic.twitter.com/gkpM70HKrR— Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) May 10, 2019
Another family found their pickup had been targeted as they slept.
COME ON, MAN! While most were sleeping during the storms, crooks spent the evening stealing from others. We can do better, Houston. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/53ADAvFsFS— Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) May 10, 2019
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted his disappointment about the crime.
"Never ceases to amaze me that even in the midst of a storm, you can still have folks assaulting one another and committing crimes," Gonzalez said.
Never ceases to amaze me that even in the midst of a storm, you can still have folks assaulting one another and committing crimes. Smh again.— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 10, 2019
Unfortunately, this is far from the first time people have taken advantage of each other during a storm.
During Hurricane Harvey, 320 people in Harris County were charged for Harvey-related crimes, including looting businesses and kidnapping a man while pretending to wave him down for help.
In Splendora, a man was sentenced to 75 years in prison for taking the personal information of flood victims who evacuated their homes during Harvey.
