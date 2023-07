The Los Angeles home of Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, was burglarized this past week, authorities confirmed Sunday.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident happened in Hollywood around 10:30 a.m. on July 5.

Nobody was home at the time of the burglary and police could not say what property was taken from the home.

No arrests have been made and information about a possible suspect was not available.

No further details have been released so far.