2 women missing after buying new car found safe

PALESTINE, Texas (KTRK) -- Two woman reported missing were found safe, according to authorities.

Jerri Light Baker, 79, and Monica Anne Lee, 54, were located after disappearing for several days.

The two women are from Buffalo, Texas, according to authorities, which is about half way between Houston and Dallas along I-45.

According to the Leon County Sheriff's Office, Lee may also be known as Monica Anne Light or Monica Anne Cooke.

Investigators say the two women may have recently purchased a new 2020 black Toyota, believed to be a RAV4.
