Times Square leaves 3 shot, including 4-year-old girl; NYC police search for person of interest

By Eyewitness News
Police searching for person of interest in Times Square shooting that injured 3

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan -- Police are searching for a person of interest in a Times Square shooting that injured three, including a four-year-old child Saturday.

The NYPD released the image below:



Investigators said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. when 2 to 4 men standing near West 44th St. and Broadway got into a fight, according to police. At least one pulled a gun and started shooting at the others.

The bullets missed and instead struck the three victims, including the child who was toy shopping with her parents.

The young girl was hit the leg, as was a 23-year-old tourist from Rhode Island, police said.

Who are the victims in the Times Square shooting?
The victims in the Times Square shooting were innocent bystanders who did not know each other. One is just four years old.



Another 43-year-old woman from New Jersey was struck in the foot.

All three victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

None of the victims knew each other.

The four men who were in the fight fled the scene, police said.

Police shut down portions of Times Square following the shooting but are expected to re-open later this evening, according to officials.

According to COMPSTAT data, there have been less than 55 shootings since 2006 in Times Square and the neighboring police precinct, with less than seven actually occurring in Times Square.
