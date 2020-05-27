TikTok stars Bryce Hall, Jaden Hossler arrested in Texas on drug charges

LOS ANGELES -- Two Los Angeles TikTok stars are facing drug charges after they were arrested during a cross-country road trip.
Officers arrested 20-year-old Bryce Hall and 19-year-old Jaden Hossler on Monday outside Austin, Texas on drug-related charges.
Both were charged with possession of less than two ounces of marijuana.
Hossler was also charged with possession of less than 400 grams of a controlled substance, a felony.
The two were released after posting bail.
The duo have a combined 13 million followers on the app.
