consumer reports

How to protect yourself during tick season in Texas

By
EMBED <>More Videos

How to protect yourself during tick season in Texas

If you are headed to the woods soon, you will not be alone.

Ticks are beginning to be active in Texas.

You might not realize you've been bitten until you get home.

Diseases spread by ticks are rising nationwide, and as Consumer Reports explains, it's important to take precautions to protect yourself from these dangerous pests.

"Ticks can be found from coast-to-coast, and the number of tick-borne diseases, such as Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, have been on the rise in recent years. So it's really important to take the proper precautions," said Consumer Reports Health Editor Catherine Roberts.

The best defense is a good offense: Make it difficult for ticks to bite you. That means if you're out in a wooded or grassy area, be sure to dress correctly.



"You should wear long sleeves and long pants that are tucked into your socks to keep ticks from getting under your clothing. It's also a good idea to wear light colors so it's easier to spot any ticks that may be on you," said Roberts.

Also, before you leave your house, apply an insect repellent to any exposed skin, as well as the outside of your clothing. Repellents that contain 15% to 30% DEET earn most of the top spots in CR's tests, but CR also recommends some products with 30% oil of lemon eucalyptus, or 20% picaridin.

RELATED: Lyme disease prevention: How to protect yourself from ticks
EMBED More News Videos

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez explains how to protect your family and pets from ticks.



Two of CR's best buy options are Total Home Woodland Scent Insect Repellent, and 3M Ultrathon Insect Repellent 8.

When you get home, hop in the shower and check yourself for ticks.

"Showering can wash away any ticks that may be on your skin but not yet attached, and it's an opportunity to check your skin for any bites," said Roberts.

SEE ALSO: What you need to know about Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever

EMBED More News Videos

What you need to know about the tick-borne illness



If you're bitten by a tick, don't panic. Just grab a pair of tweezers and carefully remove it. The sooner you remove the tick, the less chance it will have to transmit disease.

The ticks in the Houston area include the Lone Star Tick and the American Dog Tick. They can carry Lyme disease, so if you get bitten and develop what looks like a bullseye rash, contact your doctor.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED: Lone Star ticks that cause red-meat allergies now moving to northern U.S.
EMBED More News Videos

The Lone Star tick is usually found in the Southeast U.S., but is moving north.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonconsumer reportsnaturebugslyme diseaseticksbug safety
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONSUMER REPORTS
Boppy newborn lounger pillows recalled after 8 infant deaths
Deadline approaching for phone companies to follow new robocall rules
Improper use of nursing pillows, loungers linked to 7 infant deaths
Wary of buying your plants online? Here's a guide to help
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News