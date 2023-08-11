The women are expected to survive, though one of them is in critical condition, police said. Investigators said they were not walking in a crosswalk when they were struck.

No ticket for driver who hit 3 women leaving nightclub on Westheimer Road, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver will not be ticketed after she hit three women in west Houston overnight, police said.

The crash happened at 2:15 a.m. Friday in the 60500 block of Westheimer Road. When officers arrived, they found three women lying in the street.

Houston police said four women were leaving Kamp Houston nightclub, crossing Westheimer near Potomac Drive, when three of them were struck by a car. Investigators said they were not walking in a crosswalk.

The driver stopped at the scene and showed no signs of intoxication, HPD said. Video from the scene shows her vehicle with front-end damage.

The women were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive, though one of them is in critical condition, police said.

"From the few statements that we could get, yes, it does just appear that they were just trying to make it across the street and they thought they could get across in time," Sgt. James Seymour said.

Seymour said people who park on side streets to visit clubs in the area often cross the street outside of a crosswalk, though there is one down the road.