A jury has sentenced Terry Thompson to 25 years in prison for the May 2017 chokehold death of John Hernandez outside a Denny's restaurant near Crosby, Texas.This sentencing comes two days after a jury found him guilty of murder.Judge Kelli instructed the jury to first decide whether the murder was done in sudden passion, which meant a reduced sentence.Prosecutors made a passionate appeal to the jury, arguing that Thompson "squeezed the life" out of Hernandez and showed him no mercy.Thompson opted not to take the stand during the punishment phase, but instead instructed his attorneys to explain how apologetic he was for the murder of Hernandez.The jury deliberated for about nine hours before determining Thompson's sentence.Thompson's wife, Chauna, a former Harris County Sheriff's deputy, also faces murder charges for her role in the deadly confrontation.