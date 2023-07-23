This Week in Texas follows the latest developments in the impeachment of suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

This Week in Texas has latest developments on Paxton; congressman subpoenas state department

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This Week in Texas follows the latest developments in the impeachment of suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. As he continues to raise money for future campaigns and his legal defense, we dig into the political nature of his trial with experts from the University of Houston and the South Texas College of Law.

We also talk about what to expect with our panel of political insiders.

RELATED: Suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton raises money as he fights 'Kangaroo Court,' new filing shows

ABC13 also spends time with Republican Congressman Michael McCaul, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, as he subpoenas the state department for information about its dealings with China.

Missed an episode? Catch up on previous episodes of This Week in Texas here.

Stay on the pulse of Texas politics! Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: This Week in Texas looks ahead to the property tax referendum and the 2024 Senate race