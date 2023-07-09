ABC13 sits down with Harris County DA Kim Ogg and her opponent, her former assistant Sean Teare as the race for district attorney heats up.

This Week in Texas sits with Harris County DA Kim Ogg and her challenger Sean Teare

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- This Week in Texas looks ahead to 2024 and the race for Harris County District Attorney.

In an all-new episode, ABC13 political reporter Tom Abrahams sits down with Harris County DA Kim Ogg for a lengthy interview about what she accomplished, what work she says she still wants to get done, and her relationship with County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

She also elaborates on her new opponent, Sean Teare, who is Ogg's former assistant.

"Having consistency in policy, in messaging, and in practice is what you want from a district's attorney," Ogg said. "Controversy's just gonna come with the job."

ABC13's Courtney Fischer interviews Teare. You'll hear their conversation, which includes Teare's reason for running, his plans for the office, and why he thinks he's a better option to lead the office.

Teare officially announced his bid for Harris County DA in a previous interview you can only see on Eyewitness News.

"I think...she's failing at this job," Teare said. "And I think that every metric that you can look at shows that she's failing at this job."

