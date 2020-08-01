abc13 plus third ward

ABC13 Plus in Third Ward celebrates diversity and culture

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our ABC13 Plus series is hitting the road again, and this time we're celebrating the diversity and culture from the Third Ward all next week. So, we wanted to give you a look ahead at what we're working on.

On Monday, we're taking a look back at the history of Third Ward by visiting the Buffalo Soldier and the African American culture museums.

Then on Tuesday, we're shining a spotlight on the SHAPE Community Center and the important role it's played in the civil rights movement.

On Wednesday, if you're looking for a job - Eyewitness News reporter Nick Natario will introduce us to those who are hiring in the Third Ward.

Thursday, we're going behind the scenes at the south's largest Black-owned and independently published newspaper, the Forward Times.

Then on Friday, we're taking a closer look at the Houston Area Urban League and how they've been helping residents in need with financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You'll be able to check all of these stores online at ABC13.

