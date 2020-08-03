abc13 plus third ward

Houston Museum of African American Culture celebrated Third Ward

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's Third Ward has long been a center of African American culture.

And, what better way to learn about the area than through art?

ABC13+ series headed out to the Houston Museum of African American Culture which was closed recently due to COVID-19 concerns. It will be reopening to the public soon.

"It's a wonderful place to be and it's something that we had to fight for," explained museum CEO John Guess Jr. "To preserve that history so that it's not a relic."

When Houston was first incorporated in 1837, it was divided into wards. After the Civil War, Third Ward became a popular destination for formerly enslaved Texans.

Places like Emancipation Park, Jack Yates High School, and Texas Southern University became central institutions.

And, even though many businesses and cultural centers have been closed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, community is still important.

HMAAC has hosted virtual discussions with residents and visitors in recent months.

"We're the multi-cultural conversation on race geared toward a common future," Guess said. "That's our mission, that's our vision. So, that conversation that we have all the time is a conversation with multiple people talking."

SEE ALSO: Get a cut and good conversation at Third Ward's Goode Looks barbershop

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonabc13 plus third wardabc13 plusafrican americans
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS THIRD WARD
Houston's museum dedicated to Black military accomplishments refuses to back down after being defaced with racist graffiti
ABC13+ Pop-Up Newsroom: Third Ward's Goode Looks barbershop
Third Ward: ABC13 Plus celebrates diversity and culture
Vegan BBQ in Texas?!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fines coming to people without masks as Houston sees rate drop
Progress slow on coronavirus relief bill as negotiations continue
Officials respond to report that TX isn't counting all tests
Teens drown after jumping into river trying to save 5-year-old
What could learning be like during the COVID-19 pandemic?
ABC13+ Pop-Up Newsroom: Third Ward's Goode Looks barbershop
Summer weather ahead with heat and a few afternoon storms
Show More
Man with dementia found dead at METRO bus stop
Marine from Cypress feared dead after training accident
Veteran HFD firefighter dies of complications due to COVID-19
What to know about HISD's reopening plans and timeline
Mother of 3 shot and killed in home invasion
More TOP STORIES News