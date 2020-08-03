Houston Museum of African American Culture celebrated Third Ward

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's Third Ward has long been a center of African American culture.And, what better way to learn about the area than through art?ABC13+ series headed out to the Houston Museum of African American Culture which was closed recently due to COVID-19 concerns. It will be reopening to the public soon."It's a wonderful place to be and it's something that we had to fight for," explained museum CEO John Guess Jr. "To preserve that history so that it's not a relic."When Houston was first incorporated in 1837, it was divided into wards. After the Civil War, Third Ward became a popular destination for formerly enslaved Texans.Places like Emancipation Park, Jack Yates High School, and Texas Southern University became central institutions.And, even though many businesses and cultural centers have been closed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, community is still important.HMAAC has hosted virtual discussions with residents and visitors in recent months."We're the multi-cultural conversation on race geared toward a common future," Guess said. "That's our mission, that's our vision. So, that conversation that we have all the time is a conversation with multiple people talking."