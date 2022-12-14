Giant sea creatures made of recycled beach trash wash onto Galveston Island in must-see new exhibit

GALVESTON, Texas -- A giant great white shark, massive bald eagle, oversized octopus, and more enormous sea life are invading Galveston Island - just in time for the holidays.

Washed Ashore, a compelling and traveling art of giant sea animal sculptures made of trash collected from beaches opens in Galveston on Saturday, Dec. 10 across 19 locations.

The clever showcase features more than 20 pieces - most more than six feet tall and as much as 17 feet wide - such as coral reefs, jellyfish, penguins, sunfish, and more.

