Battleship Texas Foundation offering limited dry dock tours in Galveston through December

The Battleship was commissioned in 1914 and is the last surviving dreadnought that fought in both World War I and World War II.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Battleship Texas Foundation begins seasonal dry dock tours around the ship out of the port of Galveston.

Tickets are going for $150 per person for tours that will be available every Sunday through December.

The Battleship was commissioned in 1914 and is the last surviving dreadnought that fought in both World War I and World War II.

It's undergoing an extensive $35 million repair at Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporation's shipyard to refurbish the hull.

People must sign up online in advance because tickets will not be sold at the gate.

The guided walking tour lasts about an hour and will be on the dry dock deck, not the actual battleship.

Visitors will be required to sign a liability waiver and photo release.

The foundation said the facility has a strict dress code, and those visiting must wear full-length pants and closed-toed shoes with good traction.

Eye protection and hard hats will be provided.

For more information you can visit the Battleship Texas Foundation website.