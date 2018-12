Deputy constables in Montgomery County are sounding a warning to thieves this holiday season: You will be caught.Precinct 3 Constable's Office posted a photo showing nearly $1,200 worth of beef, pork and 17 bags of shrimp that was stolen from a Kroger store on Riley Fuzzel near Birnham Woods.The thieves also tried to take a baby shower gift bag and two Glade air fresheners.