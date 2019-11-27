Gun store dares smash-and-grab thieves to return after tearing hole in business

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A northwest Houston gun store is daring burglars to return after a smash-and-grab that left a hole in the back of the business.Houston police responded to HTX Tactical at 5200 Mitchelldale around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday. Video shows officers arriving with guns drawn, but the crooks were already gone."People want the easy dollar versus people who work very, very hard," said Javier Garcia, a co-owner. "Yeah, come back tonight."One of the store's 16 cameras caught the silver-colored Chevy Silverado first scoping out the front of the business.The truck then moved to the back where the driver put it in reverse and stepped on the gas.With one good ram, the truck took out the garage door.Surveillance video shows three thieves run in and kick down a door. They spend a few seconds inside the side room before leaving with what they could carry out.Houston Police tells ABC13 the burglars stole "several" firearms. Most were locked away in safes. Still, Garcia is irritated."For a company like us to always give back to our community, and then for something like this to happen. For a few roaches to come and take some things, it's not a good look," added Garcia.The crooks were wearing gloves, hoods and covers over their faces, one might have a beard.HTX Tactical is offering a reward for information on them. Garcia is also offering free advice."Don't be thieves. Work hard."Anyone with information is urged to call HPD Burglary and Theft Division at 713-308-0900 or Crime Stoppers at 712-222-TIPS.