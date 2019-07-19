Thieves rented lockers to store thousands of dollars' worth of stolen items at Splashtown: Constables

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A group of thieves went through quite the trouble to steal from dozens of people at a waterpark in Spring.Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies caught five suspects accused of theft and were able to unravel their organized plan.On Thursday, deputies arrested the suspects for felony theft after they allegedly stole from people at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown."Had five individuals there, that were organized together to go out there and basically steal from dozens and dozens of our citizens out of their bags that they left by the lawn chairs, while they were in the pool areas," said Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.The five suspects have been identified as Reginal Simmons, Sheldon Saunders, Alexander Addarich, Tyrin Thompson and Kristan Brown.In all, Herman says the alleged thieves stole between $4,400 and $5,000 worth of personal belongings.They were caught thanks to a vigilant employee who flagged down a deputy when he thought things looked suspicious."The deputy detained one of them and was able to take him to his vehicle, where they saw the stolen property," said Herman.As to how they did it, the alleged thieves reportedly had an organized plan."They had put all the stolen property in lockers and then move it out to the parking lot just throughout the day, and of course, the employee saw these individuals continually going out, and that's what brought attention to it," Herman said.The suspects' plan is the reason why park-goer Bridgete Rivera says she is glad they opted to get their own locker at the waterpark."I had mentioned maybe we could leave all of our stuff on the table and you know, we wouldn't have to pay for a locker and my daughter-in-law said, 'No, definitely not'," said Rivera.Herman says on top of it all, the thieves might be tied to other crimes, including other recent thefts at the waterpark."These guys have been handled by the criminal justice system before and they're out, and we're still dealing with them," said Herman.