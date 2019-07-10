2 accused of stealing backpacks worth nearly $5K at Typhoon Texas

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1381826" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Typhoon Texas closes early after overnight event turns chaotic.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people have been arrested, accused of stealing backpacks and personal items worth close to $5,000 from visitors at Typhoon Texas.Several people visiting the water park on June 20 reported to Katy police their items had been stolen, including cell phones, backpacks, an Apple iWatch and other electronics and cell phone accessories.Detectives tracked two of the cell phones to a home in southwest Houston. After watching the house, they identified two people there from Typhoon Texas surveillance video.Police served a search warrant and found the rest of the stolen property inside the home. They also seized illegal drugs they described as packaged for distribution, a handgun and a large amount of cash.Marlon Thompson, 36, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Jasmine Baker, 26, has been charged with misdemeanor theft. Police add that additional charges are pending.