Thieves return WWE belts stolen from boy with brain tumor

BLADES, Del. -- Two thieves had a change of heart after discovering they stole from a 5-year-old boy from Delaware who was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor.

The porch pirates returned a stolen package full of WWE championship belts that were meant for young Timmy Vick, WBOC-TV reports.

His father had mailed the belts to an artist in Washington state so they could be customized.

But earlier this week two women swiped the box from the artist's porch.

After police released video of the women, the suspects returned the belts and included an apology note.

It said, "We are so sorry for taking your stuff. Never in a million years would I have stolen from a sick five-year-old myself and am ashamed of what I did."

Timmy, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2, was told he had a brain tumor this past October. He is awaiting surgery to remove the tumor.

The 5-year-old WWE fan from Blades should get the package of belts next week.

"I can't wait to get it and to show it to him and to hand it to him," Timmy's mother Danialle Johnson said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bladestheftporch piratepackage theftwwepro wrestlingdel. news
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News