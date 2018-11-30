71-year-old woman found stabbed in shower, car stolen in the Heights

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An elderly woman was discovered in the shower Friday morning with more than a dozen stab wounds. Houston police believe her car was taken after the attack.

Officers continue to search for the white Toyota Corolla with Texas plate BCX 5887 belonging to the 71-year-old victim.

HPD responded to the stabbing call in the 2300 block of West 18th late Friday morning.

"Caller advising a male broke into the apartment and stabbed a female," said a dispatcher.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News they heard the victim's screams, but it wasn't until a maintenance man noticed the shattered patio glass door at her apartment that she was discovered in the shower. She had been stabbed multiple times.

"First, it's really sad. Second it's scary, because I walk my dog late at night. Really scary. It's really scary," said Veronica, a neighbor who did not want to give her last name.

Police believe the woman's attacker broke in sometime Thursday night or Friday morning and then took off from the scene in her car.

"It's not here. It's missing. So he might have taken it," said an officer over police radio.

The victim survived and was taken to the hospital. She describes her attacker as a Hispanic male in his early 20s.

Investigators believe she didn't know him. Brittany Place residents came home to find a letter notifying them of the attack.

