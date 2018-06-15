#VIDEO: Quick update from U.S. District Court in #SanJose where Elizabeth Holmes and Ramesh Balwani pled not guilty this afternoon to alleged wire fraud schemes involving #PaloAlto-based #Theranos. #SiliconValley pic.twitter.com/jfSP2M7TWt — Chris Nguyen ABC7 (@ChrisNguyenTV) June 15, 2018

NEW: Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani indicted on two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud, DOJ says. https://t.co/CCtrP6LrXl pic.twitter.com/KVae3W4lVL — ABC News (@ABC) June 15, 2018

Holmes and Balwani are charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud, according to U.S. Attorney's Office. They're alleged to have perpetrated multi-million dollar schemes to defraud investors, doctors and patients. #Theranos — Chris Nguyen ABC7 (@ChrisNguyenTV) June 15, 2018

Theranos founder and former River Oaks star student, Elizabeth Holmes, has been charged with multiple counts of wire fraud by the federal government and is now out as CEO. This all comes just three months after the SEC sued Holmes and the Palo Alto-based company for massive fraud.A federal grand jury has indicted Holmes, as well as her former president, Ramesh Balwani. The two of them appeared before a judge Friday afternoon, pleading not guilty to the charges.Holmes was once considered a rising star, but on Friday afternoon, she appeared in U.S. District Court to face federal charges of wire fraud alongside Balwani.Holmes dropped out of Stanford in 2003 when she was 19 years old, pitching the company's technology as a cheaper and more efficient way of doing blood tests.Video shows her meeting with then-Vice President Joe Biden when he visited the company's Newark lab in 2015.However, federal prosecutors say Holmes and Balwani engaged in a multi-million dollar scheme to defraud investors and a separate scheme to defraud doctors and patients, alleging the two of them knowingly lied about the accuracy and reliability of some of their products.In a statement, U.S. Attorney Alex Tse for the Northern District of California said, "Investors large and small from around the world are attracted to Silicon Valley by its track record, its talent, and its promise. They are also attracted by the fact that behind the innovation and entrepreneurship are rules of law that require honesty, fair play, and transparency."Both Holmes and Balwani were each released on $500,000 bond and ordered to surrender their passports at the arraignment.If convicted, Holmes and Balwani could each face up to 20 years in prison.They'll return to court on August 15.Below is a statement from Balwani's attorney: