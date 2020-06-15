3 accused of stealing safe from HISD building

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking for the three suspects accused of stealing a safe from an Houston ISD building.
According to authorities, this happened May 12 at around 12:55 a.m. Surveillance footage shows the suspects burglarizing the building in the 300 block of Berry Road.
During the burglary, the suspects forced their way inside the building and took a safe. The suspects left the scene on foot, and the safe was recovered in a field behind the building already damaged.
Crime Stoppers says they will pay up to $5,000 for information that helps identify and find the suspects.
Anyone with information is urged to contact 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online at www.crime-stoppers.org
