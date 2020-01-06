trailers

Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton star in 'X-men' horror spinoff 'The New Mutants'

By Andrea Lans

Young mutants must use their abilities to escape a terrifying mental institution in Twentieth Century Fox's newly released trailer for "The New Mutants." (Twentieth Century Fox)

After nearly five years of development, Twentieth Century Fox's "X-men" spinoff "The New Mutants" is finally coming out...and it's dark.

The newly released trailer depicts a much more horrific take on mutants and their superpowers. Rather than focusing on a hero's journey, the new film explores five teens' descent into madness and their fight for survival.



The studio described the film as "an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring." Based off the Marvel comics of the same name, the latest installment of the "X-men" franchise takes a terrifying turn.

"It's important we help you find out your power so you can get better," Alice Braga, who plays the institution's doctor, narrated.

However, after several "strange occurrences," the young mutants must team up and learn to use their abilities to break free of the mental institution.

"This place takes your greatest fear and helps you live through it," the doctor warned, "until it kills you."

There's no shortage of screams, jump scares and creaky doors in the trailer, promising audiences a thrilling ride. Josh Boone directed the horror flick and after nearly five years of development, the film will finally be released this year.

"Split" and "Glass" star Anya Taylor-Joy returns to the horror genre in this film. The film also stars Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga.

"The New Mutants" hits theaters on April 3, 2020.

