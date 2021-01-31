New Mandalorian streetwear collection inspired by 'The Child' debuts

Mandalorian fans, get your wallet ready because a new streetwear collection is launching Feb. 1.
ABC13's parent company, Disney, is excited to launch its first-ever streetwear collection, inspired by Baby Yoda from the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian.
The line is set to be available for purchase Monday on the shopDisney website, Disney stores in North America and at the Walt Disney World Resort. It will also be made available for purchase at the Downtown Disney District later in the month.
The line features hoodies, t-shirts, hats, backpacks and more.
The backpack and belt bag will only be available on the shopDisney website and Disney stores. Other pieces in the collection should be available at Disney World, Disney stores, shopDisney and Downtown Disney in California.
So, start making notes on what you want now, and grab the collection when it goes on sale Monday.
