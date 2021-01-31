Shopping

New Mandalorian streetwear collection inspired by 'The Child' debuts

Mandalorian fans, get your wallet ready because a new streetwear collection is launching Feb. 1.

ABC13's parent company, Disney, is excited to launch its first-ever streetwear collection, inspired by Baby Yoda from the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

The line is set to be available for purchase Monday on the shopDisney website, Disney stores in North America and at the Walt Disney World Resort. It will also be made available for purchase at the Downtown Disney District later in the month.

The line features hoodies, t-shirts, hats, backpacks and more.

The backpack and belt bag will only be available on the shopDisney website and Disney stores. Other pieces in the collection should be available at Disney World, Disney stores, shopDisney and Downtown Disney in California.

So, start making notes on what you want now, and grab the collection when it goes on sale Monday.

SEE RELATED STORIES:

New Baby Yoda toys, merch unveiled for 'Mando Monday' ahead of 'Mandalorian' premiere

'The Mandalorian' ranks as digital series most in demand in US: Study

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingmoviedisneyshoppingdisney world
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
E. Houston police chase ends in crash, suspect shoots at officers
Burglary suspect killed in crash during chase with security officer
Officer hurt when driver slams into HPD cruiser on SW Freeway
No Layups: Is Deshaun Watson gone?
Winds remain after front passes through SE Texas
Huge 5G utility boxes spring up in homeowners' front yards
Fort Bend to debut COVID-19 vaccine app
Show More
Houston's 'first daughter' Ashley Turner is engaged
Fort Bend ISD campuses make changes due to pandemic
People desperate for COVID-19 guides seek local journalists
Captain Tom hospitalized for virus he raised money to fight
New 23andMe tool predicts your COVID-19 risk
More TOP STORIES News