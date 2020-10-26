New Baby Yoda toys, merch unveiled for 'Mando Monday' ahead of 'Mandalorian' premiere this Friday

Products previewed today for the first Mando Monday include a moving Baby Yoda/The Child plush, several Funko Pop! figurines and a line of "Mandalorian"-inspired skateboards and apparel from Element. Cast members Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito presented several of the products in a video posted to the official Star Wars website:
Many of the items are available for pre-order on MandoMondays.com and on shopDisney.com.
Disney teased that there will be additional Mando Mondays revealing new products, cast interviews and other exclusive content on MandoMondays.com every Monday through Dec. 21.
Season two of "The Mandalorian" debuts Friday, Oct. 30, on Disney+.
