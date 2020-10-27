Alley Theatre gifts Houston digital performance of 'A Christmas Carol'

HOUSTON, Texas -- The pandemic has caused the cancellation of a beloved Houston holiday tradition, but there's a twist of good news to this tale. The Alley Theatre announced on Oct. 26 that it has canceled the in-person run of "A Christmas Carol," originally slated to run from Nov. 20 to Dec. 27.But the Alley is no Ebeneezer Scrooge, so as a holiday gift, the theater company is presenting a digital production of Charles Dickens' classic, which will be viewable online from Dec. 4 - 27. Patrons simply need to pre-register on the Alley Theatre's website starting Oct. 28.The digital production of "A Christmas Carol" will feature the Alley's Resident Acting Company and additional Houston-area actors. Each actor will be filmed in their respective homes for the play. Closed captioning in Spanish and Vietnamese will be available for viewers, according to a press release.